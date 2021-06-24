Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,552 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $13,670,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $964.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

