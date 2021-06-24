Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Leopold W. Montanaro Acquires 3,088 Shares

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $993.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 107,765 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

