KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $502.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.97. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $244.32 and a one year high of $518.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

