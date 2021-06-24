KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 72,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,548,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,166,000 after acquiring an additional 888,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,706,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,361 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.