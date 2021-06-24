KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after buying an additional 379,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

NYSE CARR opened at $46.10 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

