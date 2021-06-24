KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

