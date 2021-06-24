KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $905.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $846.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $911.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

