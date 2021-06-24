Kcash (KCASH) One Day Volume Tops $3.30 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.
About Kcash
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
