KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

KBH opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.