KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBH opened at $43.37 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

