KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, RTT News reports. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,676. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

