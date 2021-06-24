Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 92 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,315.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

