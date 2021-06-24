Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.89.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.86. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.39.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $336,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,718.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,867 shares of company stock worth $5,853,212. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

