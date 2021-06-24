KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services comprises 1.2% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.74. 8,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,364. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

