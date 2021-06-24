Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report sales of $745.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.80 million and the highest is $755.95 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $547.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSU traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $284.16. 4,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

