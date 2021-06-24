JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,270 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of Fabrinet worth $22,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.80.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

