JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 140,996 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $22,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 325.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 155,415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,274,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Separately, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.