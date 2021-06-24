JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.95% of BancFirst worth $22,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $4,120,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in BancFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 275.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of BANF opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.45.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 over the last three months. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.