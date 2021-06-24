JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.01 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,349 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

