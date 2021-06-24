JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.76 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $23,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 33,244 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

