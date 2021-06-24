JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.15.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $314.73 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.53 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $721,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $126,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,319,248 shares of company stock valued at $357,784,032 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

