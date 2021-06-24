JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.40% of Malibu Boats worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Malibu Boats by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $5,795,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU opened at $74.56 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

