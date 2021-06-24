Joules Group’s (JOUL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Shares of JOUL opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £315.92 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.22. Joules Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49.

In related news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

