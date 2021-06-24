John Stanley Bailey Buys 1,500 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,060,040.70.
Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.39 and a 12 month high of C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.16.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
