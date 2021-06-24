Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) PT Raised to $9.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Aegis from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $72.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

