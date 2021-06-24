Jentner Corp Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,444. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.