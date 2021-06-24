Jentner Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Jentner Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000.

SLYG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.18. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

