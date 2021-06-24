Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

HENKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nord/LB raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

