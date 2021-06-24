Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €95.66 ($112.54).

ETR PUM traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €96.30 ($113.29). 185,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company’s 50-day moving average is €91.55.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

