JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.31. Approximately 86,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,359,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Get JD.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.