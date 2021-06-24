JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.31. Approximately 86,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,359,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.
JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.
The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
