Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.400-14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.80. 420,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,958. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.25.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.