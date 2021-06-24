Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2,673.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

