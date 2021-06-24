Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $33.96. 19,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 610,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

