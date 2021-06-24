Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,018 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $53,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jamf by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 49.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Jamf by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,469,823 shares of company stock worth $279,428,610 over the last 90 days.

Shares of JAMF opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

