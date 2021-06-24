James Bunn Purchases 35,981 Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) insider James Bunn acquired 35,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49).

SDY stock opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. Speedy Hire Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £370.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

