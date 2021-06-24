Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-1.450 EPS.

Shares of JBL opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.