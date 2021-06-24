Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $99,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

