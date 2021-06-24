J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,263 ($16.50). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($16.17), with a volume of 178,480 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -7.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,004.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

