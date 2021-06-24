iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Reduced by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 99.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304,523 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $148.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.69 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.84.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

