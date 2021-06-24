iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,117,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $307.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.40 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

