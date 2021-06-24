iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 210,435 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.81. 8,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,263. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.70 and a fifty-two week high of $268.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

