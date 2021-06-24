iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,825,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.25.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

