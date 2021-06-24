iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $26.99 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

