iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $28,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,870 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43.

