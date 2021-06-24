iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 586,701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $66.74. 83,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,129,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.91. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

