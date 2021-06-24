iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.23. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

