iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.82 and last traded at $51.82. Approximately 237,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 343,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.