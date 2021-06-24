IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 3,907 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.47 million, a PE ratio of 350.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IRadimed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IRadimed by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.