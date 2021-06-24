IQeon (IQN) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $727,745.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00005579 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00604871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00077321 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.