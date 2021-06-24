ION (ION) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $214,191.45 and $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00194143 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00036149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,614,061 coins and its circulating supply is 13,714,061 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

